Atb Cap Markets Comments on Enbridge’s Q4 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.23.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$64.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26. The company has a market cap of C$141.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$61.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.80. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$45.05 and a 52 week high of C$65.62.

Insider Transactions at Enbridge

In related news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total value of C$66,293.64. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.77%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

