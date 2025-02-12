Atb Cap Markets Expects Reduced Earnings for Gibson Energy

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GBNXF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $16.96 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

