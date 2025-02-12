Atb Cap Markets Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Superior Plus

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.95.

TSE SPB opened at C$5.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 0.76. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$5.15 and a twelve month high of C$10.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

