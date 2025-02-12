Atb Cap Markets Has Bearish Outlook for PBA FY2024 Earnings

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

PBA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

PBA stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 71.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,163,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,501,000 after buying an additional 1,319,709 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,598,000 after purchasing an additional 995,735 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 612.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,080,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 929,206 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,976,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,498,000 after buying an additional 897,940 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,887,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $919,503,000 after buying an additional 770,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

