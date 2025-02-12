Atb Cap Markets Lowers Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibson Energy in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.90.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

GEI opened at C$24.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.40. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$20.42 and a 52 week high of C$26.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 40,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,018,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby purchased 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.85 per share, with a total value of C$49,948.50. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.