Atb Cap Markets Lowers Earnings Estimates for TransAlta

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cibc World Mkts cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $10.57 on Monday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Tobam acquired a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.