ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ATI by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in ATI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in ATI by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

ATI Trading Down 2.3 %

ATI opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,261.54. The trade was a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 436,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,745,772.57. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,141. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

