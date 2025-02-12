AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $198.50 and last traded at $191.89, with a volume of 174777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.64.
The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 2.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.57.
Institutional Trading of AutoNation
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 403.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 54.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.80.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
