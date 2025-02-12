Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $143.00 to $167.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axsome Therapeutics traded as high as $132.25 and last traded at $127.08, with a volume of 4404595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.76.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXSM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.