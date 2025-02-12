B. Riley Estimates NuScale Power FY2024 Earnings

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for NuScale Power in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for NuScale Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. NuScale Power has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NuScale Power by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,427,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after acquiring an additional 635,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 317,285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,746,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after buying an additional 511,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NuScale Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after buying an additional 154,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,537. The trade was a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at $110,229. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

