BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of BankUnited worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,981 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 211.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,461 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. Barclays reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,410.66. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $44.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.66%.

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.