Barclays Boosts ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $75.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NYSE:ATI opened at $61.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. ATI has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATI will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $155,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,611.06. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,474,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 436,443 shares in the company, valued at $25,745,772.57. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,498 shares of company stock worth $2,288,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 5,005.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 34,485 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in ATI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in ATI by 557.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ATI by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 121.6% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

