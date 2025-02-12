Barclays Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $118.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $111.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $106.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $156.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,969 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

