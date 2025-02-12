Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Price

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $112.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $89.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40. Crown has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $98.46. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,787,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,556,000 after purchasing an additional 749,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,779,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,923,000 after buying an additional 102,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,559,000 after buying an additional 69,260 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 10,138.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,105,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,967,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,408,000 after acquiring an additional 283,014 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

