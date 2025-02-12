Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Price

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WEX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.73.

WEX Price Performance

WEX opened at $155.25 on Monday. WEX has a 52-week low of $146.03 and a 52-week high of $244.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.51. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, analysts expect that WEX will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $33,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,334.08. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in WEX by 124.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 300.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 68,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of WEX by 1,635.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 672.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 134,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in WEX by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

