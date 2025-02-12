Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BDC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Belden Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BDC opened at $112.56 on Monday. Belden has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $131.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Belden will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $275,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,599.11. This represents a 9.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 72.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Belden by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

