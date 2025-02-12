BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.91. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $26,668.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,468.58. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 17,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $352,960.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,062.10. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,851 shares of company stock worth $1,188,762 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

