Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,943 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 30.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,837,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Doximity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 88,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 472,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $29,453,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCS stock opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Doximity from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

