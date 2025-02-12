Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 503 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.16 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

In other Tyson Foods news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,048. The trade was a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $10,896,330.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,602.30. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,031 shares of company stock valued at $25,022,233 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

