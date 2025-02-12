Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ON by 584.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 71,436 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ON by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
ON Stock Performance
ON stock opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 125.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.30. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ON Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.
