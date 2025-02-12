Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ON alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ON by 584.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 71,436 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ON by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Performance

ON stock opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 125.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.30. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Trading raised ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised ON from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ON

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.