Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 1,285 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 273,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 88,196 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 100,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ING opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Citigroup upgraded ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

