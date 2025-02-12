Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 532.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,763.75. The trade was a 8.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $134.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.22.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

