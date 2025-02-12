Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 91.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 31,863 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 52.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 59,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PINS opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $118,733.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,491.84. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,081.48. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,157 shares of company stock worth $589,131 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

