Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in Halliburton by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 157,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 56,707 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in Halliburton by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 43,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $487,522,000 after buying an additional 3,150,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2,418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 78,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 75,275 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Griffin Securities lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

