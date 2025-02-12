Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.