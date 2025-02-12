Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Papa Johns International by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Papa Johns International by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

