Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,387,000 after purchasing an additional 643,291 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,830,000 after purchasing an additional 187,903 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Humana by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,173,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,705,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,168,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.68.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $256.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.69 and a 200 day moving average of $296.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

