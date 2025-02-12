Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $157.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.80 and a 200-day moving average of $164.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 169.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,119.12. This represents a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

