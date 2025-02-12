Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MSG Entertainment were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MSG Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday.

MSG Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47. MSG Entertainment has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.05.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.66% and a net margin of 13.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that MSG Entertainment will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.