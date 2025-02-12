Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 105.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.87.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $6,337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $217,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,191. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 978,168 shares of company stock worth $84,758,269 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA opened at $95.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.66, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

