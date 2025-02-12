Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 805,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 71,942 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 340,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 71,401 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 238,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 97,477 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

