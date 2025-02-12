Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $276,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 329,831 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Concentrix’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,771.60. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $72,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

