Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $342,000 in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

Toast Price Performance

TOST stock opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $44.12.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 22,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $960,254.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 395,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,603,823.76. This trade represents a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,833.78. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,449 shares of company stock valued at $14,538,099. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

