Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 460,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after buying an additional 214,720 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

