Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2,402.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 318,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

