Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 89 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Water Works by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 68,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.7 %

AWK stock opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average of $135.66.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.