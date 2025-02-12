Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRDO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 695.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 240.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -490.40 and a beta of 2.09. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $86.69.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $11,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,113,725 shares in the company, valued at $84,743,335.25. This represents a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $805,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,825,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,716,796.39. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,305,679 shares of company stock worth $89,862,242. 16.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

