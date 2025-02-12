Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,700,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $508,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 885,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 70.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,095,000 after purchasing an additional 271,804 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Waters Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Waters stock opened at $405.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.72. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $279.24 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WAT
Waters Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waters
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.