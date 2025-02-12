Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,700,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $508,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 885,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 70.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,095,000 after purchasing an additional 271,804 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $405.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.72. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $279.24 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.64.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

