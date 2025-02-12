Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Coupang by 63.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Coupang by 10.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

CPNG opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.11. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58.

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

