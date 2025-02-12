Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exelon by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

