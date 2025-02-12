Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 126 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 87.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 104.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 30,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EME. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $446.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $476.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.64. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.94 and a 52-week high of $545.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.