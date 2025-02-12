Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Liquidia by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liquidia by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other Liquidia news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,259. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 22,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $263,200.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,005,905.06. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,945 shares of company stock worth $874,403 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liquidia stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

