Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 367 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.80 and a 52-week high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.