Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 491 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 218.6% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 41,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $111.31 and a 52-week high of $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

