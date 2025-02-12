Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 285.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

