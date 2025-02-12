Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817,355 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $79,780,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,118 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,788,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $57.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $5,028,524.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,024.28. This trade represents a 94.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $29,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,948,427 shares of company stock valued at $165,005,244 in the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

