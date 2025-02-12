Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

