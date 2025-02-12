BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IGM. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.29.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.
