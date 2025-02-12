BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $704,248.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,094,897.32. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BWA opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

