BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Murray Auchincloss Buys 87 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 87 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 433 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £376.71 ($469.07).

Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Murray Auchincloss bought 88 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £372.24 ($463.50).

On Tuesday, December 10th, Murray Auchincloss purchased 95 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £374.30 ($466.07).

BP Stock Performance

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 465.15 ($5.79) on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 379.70 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.00). The company has a market cap of £73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,409.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 405.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 407.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.72) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 470 ($5.85) to GBX 440 ($5.48) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 425 ($5.29) to GBX 440 ($5.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 595 ($7.41).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

