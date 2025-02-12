BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Murray Auchincloss Buys 87 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 87 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 433 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £376.71 ($469.07).
Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 10th, Murray Auchincloss bought 88 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £372.24 ($463.50).
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Murray Auchincloss purchased 95 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £374.30 ($466.07).
BP Stock Performance
Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 465.15 ($5.79) on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 379.70 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.00). The company has a market cap of £73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,409.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 405.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 407.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
